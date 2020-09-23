Broncos No Match for Lady Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Carbon welcomed San Juan into town on Tuesday night after almost an entire month since the teams last meeting. The Lady Dinos were victors in said match, 3-0. They continued the trend with another three-set sweep over the Lady Broncos. Carbon won 25-19, 25-18 and 25-18 in three similar sets.

The Lady Dinos continue to impress with their dig count, reaching 74 in three sets and averaging nearly 25 per set. Katie Jones led the way with 19 digs followed by Lyndee Mower (14), Emma Christensen (12) and Makenna Blanc with (11). Christensen again recorded a team-high 12 kills while Blanc tallied 25 assists. The Dinos also had 10 blocks as a team, four of which came from Sydney Orth.

They Lady Dinos (12-3, 4-2) have their biggest home match in the year, up to this point, as Richfield (11-6, 5-0) heads this way with its undefeated region record. Carbon came close to sneaking out a win against the Lady Wildcats in Richfield but came up just short 3-2.

Photos by Jeff Barrett