Bruce William Bazo passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, he moved to Price, Utah, at a young age where he made many life-long friends and became a forever-faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He graduated from Carbon High School and the University of Utah, served as a missionary for two years in Argentina where he learned to speak fluent Spanish, and served four years in the United States Army in Germany. He then made his home in Denver, Colorado. His passions included family gatherings, reading, speaking Spanish, hockey, and Alaska.

He is survived by sister Peggy, sister Rita, brother-in-law Victor, nephews Michael and Steven, and niece Kyla. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your favorite charity.

Services will be held Thursday, February 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (495 South Zuni Street, Denver) with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial service will follow at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.