Bruin Point Elementary Gets a New Principal

Long-time teacher Cindy Garcia was recently named Bruin Point Elementary’s new Principal. Garcia has been an educator at Bruin Point for over 19 years.

Garcia began as a paraprofessional at Bruin Point and knew that being a teacher and helping children was her calling. During her years as a teacher, Garcia taught first and fifth grade prior to becoming the Instructional Coach.

Garcia stated that she truly believes that Bruin Point Elementary has some of the very best educators and staff. Every single one of them work really hard to see growth in all areas, such as emotional, educational and even social growth.

Garcia also gave many thanks to their Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), the community and the parents who provide endless support to their students. She said that without the support of the parents and community members, there are a lot of things that simply would not be possible.

“I am extremely excited to be here and I’m really excited to see our kids reach their full potential, and I’m really excited to be a part of the team that’s going to take them there,” exclaimed Garcia.

One of her biggest goals as principal is to help implement small changes to help improve their reading and math scores. She hopes that by implementing these small changes and incorporating new programs, there will be a gradual growth that will lead to long term growth.

Garcia is in the process of rolling out Bruin Point’s newest initiative called “Goal Getters”. The Goal Getters program is intended for students to set their own academic goals, with the help and guidance of their teachers. As students progress through those goals, they will receive a punch on their Goal Getters punch card.

Once they have filled their punch card, students will have the opportunity to turn them in for small prizes. Garcia would like to thank all of the local businesses who have already donated to help make this program possible.

This is just one of the ways that Garcia hopes to help the students of Bruin Point Elementary grow academically.