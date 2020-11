At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, East Carbon authorities were paged to Bruin Point Elementary for a suspicious individual.

According to Carbon School District Superintendent Lance Hatch, the school then instituted a lockdown. This was a precaution due to an unknown individual that was near the school property with a possible weapon.

It was stated that law enforcement apprehended the individual and resolved the situation, prompting the school to come out of lockdown.