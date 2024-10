Kendee Wood – 2nd Grade

Kendee is a bright and enthusiastic student who truly loves school! Kendee’s passion for learning shines through every day, and she dives into her studies during class. Outside of academics, Kendee has a sweet spot for treats, especially her all-time favorite dessert—chocolate ice cream! With her love for learning and delightful personality, Kendee is a fantastic example of what it means to be a dedicated student.