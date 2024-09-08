Bruin Point Elementary Students of the Week

Emberli Hughes – Kindergarten

Reign brings so much joy to our class she is always smiling and complementing her friends! So glad to have her in our class, she is a ray of sunshine!

Emberli Hughes – 2nd Grade

If you’re on the lookout for a student who is setting a great example for her class, just look at Emberli. She is inquisitive, eager, and willing. When faced with a challenge, she admits that she is frustrated, but she does not give up. She is determined, and it shows! We are so proud of you Emberli! Keep working hard! We see you, and you’re amazing!