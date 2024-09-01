Bruin Point Elementary “Students of the Week”

Ava Wood- 2nd Grade

Ava is a wonderful student and a good helper. She loves to learn but she also likes to be helpful. Ava says she loves to clean and offered help to any of her classmates that needed help cleaning their room. Her second-grade teacher knows how much Ava enjoys helping others and often calls on her to help a classmate find the right page when the class is working together. She’s always the first to volunteer to help. Ava also really enjoys reading. She loves getting new books from the library and discovering more about the world.

Dustin Johnson- 2nd Grade

Dustin is a standout student. He’s very good at math and reading. He is always one of the first to finish and eager to do extra schoolwork when he’s done with his regular assignments. Dustin also likes to read quietly when he gets the opportunity in class. Dustin enjoys learning and it shows! He also enjoys playing fortnite. In a back-to-school assignment he wrote that one of his goals is to have a Fortnite victory. Classmates describe Dustin as a class clown and very funny.