Bruin Point Launches “Goal Getters” to Empower Students

Bruin Point Elementary Press Release

Bruin Point Elementary is making waves with its latest initiative, the “Goal Getters” program, aimed at empowering students to reach new heights in their academic and personal growth.

The school recently welcomed a new principal, who has wasted no time in implementing this transformative program. “When I learned about the ‘Goal Getters’ program at the Utah Rural Schools Conference, I knew it was exactly what our students needed,” said Principal Garcia. “I believe this program can achieve results that are truly inspiring, and I’m thrilled to bring this opportunity to our community.”

The “Goal Getters” program encourages students, with the guidance of their teachers, to set their own academic goals. As they work towards these objectives, students receive punch cards to track their progress. Each time they make progress, they receive a punch on their card, and when the card is full, they earn a small reward for their hard work and dedication.

“The punch cards are a brilliant way to help our students visualize their progress,” explained a Bruin Point teacher. “They will get the satisfaction of moving toward their goal and feel pride when they reach it. That pride will turn into confidence as they experience the satisfaction in the success they create. There is nothing better than seeing the happiness and sense of accomplishment in a student’s face when they succeed. For us and them, it’s the best reward. We love those moments.”

But the success, winning and fun doesn’t stop there. Students can gain more as the collected punch cards are entered into a drawing, and throughout the year, lucky students will be selected to receive bigger prizes for their accomplishments.

“The prizes are on display in the front office,” said Principal Garcia, “Seeing them will be a constant source of motivation for our students. They will see what they might win for their hard work and dedication.”

The excitement for the program extends beyond the students. Teachers and staff have also embraced the “Goal Getters” initiative, working to support their students’ academic goals. The renewed focus on reading and math proficiency has created a palpable sense of excitement and camaraderie throughout the tight-knit staff at the school. Principal Garcia said, “All our staff members are helping encourage and work with the students – from the teachers to the para educators to the cafeteria workers. They will all be asking students about their goals. We have an amazing staff here. They all want to see our students succeed.”

A teacher feels the program will help students be more engaged, more motivated, and more invested in their own success. It’s a true testament to the power of setting goals and seeing them through.”

As the school year progresses, the “Goal Getters” program is expected to yield great results. Principal Garcia is confident that the program will not only help students achieve their academic goals but also instill valuable lessons about the importance of being self-starters and high achievers.

“Our students deserve the very best, and the ‘Goal Getters’ program is giving them the tools they need to succeed,” said Principal Garcia. “We believe in our students. That’s what keeps us going. We can’t wait to see what they’ll accomplish next.”