Bruno’s Homer Propels Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Much like baseball, Canyon View and Carbon squared off in the season finale with the Region 12 Title on the line. Pitcher Haven Byerly struggled to find consistency early and walked home two runs in the first. The Lady Falcons would eventually go on top 3-0 as the Dinos tried to settle in.

In the bottom of the third, Reese Ardohain led things off with a single and then scored two batters later on Mollie Horsley’s single. With two outs and a stiff wind blowing in, Gia Bruno hit a no-doubter to left to tie the game at three. The big blast was the turning point in the game and gave the Dinos the momentum.

The Falcons would score a run with a two-out rally in the fifth, but Carbon answered right back to knot it up once more. With the same score in the bottom of the sixth, Brielle Sandoval started things off with a base knock. Two Falcon errors extended the inning and put Sandoval on third. Makayla Scovill then hit a grounder to short and beat out the bang-bang play to score the potential winning run. Byerly then closed out the final frame as the Dinos claimed the Region 12 Title by a score of 5-4.

In the circle, Byerly gave up just four hits and four runs with 10 strikeouts, but walked seven batters in the win. She did her part at the plate as well, going 1-2 with an RBI. Horsley finished 2-4 while Bruno went 1-3 with the homerun and two RBIs.