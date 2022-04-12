Our loving father, grandfather, son and friend, Bryan Carl Salzetti, age 57, passed away April 10, 2022 peacefully surrounded by family at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. He was born July 15,1964 to Rita Perri and Carl Salzetti. He married Anna Fieweger, the love of his life, on March 13, 1986 in Spring Glen, Utah.

Bryan enjoyed spending time with family and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed being outdoors and, in true Bryan fashion, causing hate and discontent. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Survived by his mother Rita Perri; step dad Angelo Perri; sister Mandi Bryner; children Malarie (Talon) Peterson and Michael Salzetti, both of Price, Utah, April Samples of South Jordan, Utah, Jennifer Fieweger of Florida; and grandchildren Huxley, Tylee and Damyen.

Proceeded in death by his wife Anna, his father Carl Salzetti, his grandparents Fawn and Albert Salzetti and many friends.

A celebration of Bryan’s life will be held for immediate family and intimate friends at a later time.