ETV News stock photo

Pinnacle wrapped up the regular season with a road game against Bryce Valley. The Mustangs were too much in the finale as they quickly jumped out to an 11-0 lead.

The Panthers had a hard time keeping Bryce Valley off the bases while struggling on the offensive end. Pinnacle went on to lose 15-0 in the lopsided contest.

The #10 Panthers (6-10) will open the playoff against #7 Manila (9-7) on Saturday.