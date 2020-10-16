BTAC Cuts Ribbon on New Co-Working Space

The Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) debuted its new co-working space to the community following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Led by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen and Price City Manager Nick Tatton shared the golden scissors as they snipped the ribbon.

Michael Bryant of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments then led those in attendance on a tour throughout the remote work hub/co-working space. The center features a remote work lounge, a board meeting space, a large meeting space and privacy cubicles. By the end of 2021, the BTAC aims to have a commercial kitchen constructed to accommodate more startup businesses.

Members of the community are able to use the hub with the ability to rent spaces on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.