Buckaroos Buckle Down in Second Half Against Panthers

The Pinnacle Panthers boys’ basketball team had their second region game of the season, as they traveled to Monticello for a game against the Buckaroos. Monticello was sitting with a 7-3 season record going into the matchup. The Panther’s record was at 5-8, midway through the season.

The first half was even, with the score set at 25-24 and Monticello going into the half with the one-point lead. The Buckaroos would get hot in the second half, outscoring Pinnacle in the third quarter, 21-11. They wouldn’t let up in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers by 10, as the game came to an end with the Buckaroos getting the win, 63-42.

Brody Howell ended the game with 16 points, followed by Dominick Vigil (10), Gavone Larsen (5), Diego Contreras (4), Joey Howell (3), Bryson Shumway (2) and Santiago Alamillo (2). Pinnacle will prepare for another region matchup on the road against the Whitehorse Raiders on Thursday, looking to get a region win.