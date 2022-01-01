Buckhorn Archery Begins Soon

Buckhorn Archery for the 2022 year will begin on Jan. 5 at the Emery County Recreation Center. The opening evening will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration is $20 per person or $30 for a family, though the family members must all reside within the same home. All in the building will also need to pay a one-time insurance fee of $7.

For those aged 18 years and older, shooting fees are $8 per week. Those 17 years and under will be charged $2 per week.

Registration and shooting for a score will take place on the opening evening. Those that have questions may contact Sherri Jensen at (435) 749-2054.