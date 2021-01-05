Buckhorn Archery Club 2021 Season Beginning Soon

The Buckhorn Archery Club announced that the 2021 season will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Archery will take place at the Emery County Recreation Center and registration is $20 per person or $30 per family (family members must live under the same roof).

Each person within the building will also be required to pay for insurance. The insurance is $7 per week for adults and $2 for kids under 18.

Anyone in the building will also be required to wear a mask. It was stated that those that are not wearing a mask will not be allowed to enter the recreation center.

Questions may directed at Sherri Jensen through call or text at (435) 749-2054.