Buffalos Too Much for Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle traveled on Wednesday to face Valley. The Buffalos struck first with one run in the opening inning. The Panthers tied the game in the top of the third after Justin Neumann led off the inning with a double.

A few batters later, Stetson Motte singled to bring in Neumann and make it 1-1. Valley quickly regained the lead with three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth. The Panthers could not get back in the game and lost 9-2.

Nuemann finished 2-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored while Micheal Schmitz went 1-3 with a double and an RBI. On the mound, Motte went three innings and allowed five runs, only one of which was earned. Mikey Vigil also lasted three innings but gave up four runs, all earned, on five hits.

The Panthers (4-14, 3-10) will end the regular season at home on Friday against Panguitch (13-6, 9-4).