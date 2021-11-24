Building Steam

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Back in the pool, the Spartans are hoping to put together another solid year. The Lady Spartans are coming off a third-place finish in state while the boys were right there with Richfield in the region.

“We have a lot of young swimmers,” said head coach Alicia Whitzel. “We lost a couple big contributors from last year, but we have some seniors that are filling in.”

The region will be tough as always with Carbon, the girls’ three-time state champion, and the likes of Richfield, but Emery plans to compete. Both Carbon and Richfield have also lost key contributors, so the region is wide open.

“I expect the region to be close this year,” added Whitzel. “Canyon View is a question, but we should be tight with Carbon and Richfield with our boys and girls.”

According to Whitzel, the Emery boys’ team is loaded with a variety of sprinters that are looking to leave their mark. The Lady Spartans, on the other hand, look poised to “cover a lot of events”. She added, “I’m excited to see where we are at. By the end of the season, we will be in a good place.”

Lastly, Whitzel praised her swimmers for their dedication and determination. “All our swimmers deserve to be recognized because they all work so hard. Swimmers are amazing.” She concluded,” I don’t think people realize how hard it is.”