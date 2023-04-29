Bulldogs Place in Utah Farm Bureau Short Story Contest

Each year, the Utah Farm Bureau hosts a short story or essay contest. It was stated that, for information on the contest, any local teacher is able to contact the Emery County Farm Bureau for details.

San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) sixth graders participated in this contest, which asked for a short story or video that detailed creativity around the topic “Do Chocolate Cows Give Chocolate Milk?”

On the district level, SRMS students Thomas Mesler earned first place, Danika Jewkes took second place and third place went to Walker Hiatt. Each winner was awarded a monetary prize that was sponsored by the Emery County Farm Bureau.