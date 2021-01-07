Bulldogs Shoot the Lights Out *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday, Carbon tipped off 2021 at home against Judge Memorial. The Bulldogs came out hot from the three-point line and found separation early. It felt like they could not miss in the first quarter as they took a 20-13 lead over the Dinos.

Trailing most of the game, Carbon turned to the three-point shot at times but to little avail. The Dinos converted on just 4-17 shots from three on the night. The teams traded points in the second quarter, but again Judge pulled ahead to lead by nine at the half.

Carbon made a great effort in the second half and capitalized on good halftime adjustments. The Dinos began to attack down-low in order to claw their way back into the game. They were able to cut it all the way down to two, but Judge immediately hit another three-point shot on its subsequent possession to go back up by five.

Throughout the game, it seemed that as soon as Carbon gained some momentum, the Bulldogs would answer back with a big three or a mini run of their own. The Dinos also hurt themselves with a number of uncharacteristic, point blank misses at the rim, amplifying their problems. In the end, the hot hand of the Bulldogs was too much for Carbon as Judge made 12 shots from beyond the arc. They maintained their blistering pace throughout the game and went on to win 66-51.

Dom Burns finished with 21 points to lead all scorers. Preston Condie led the Dinos with 11 points and nine rebounds. Merrick Morgan and Kennan Hatch each chipped in 10 points while Noah Bradford tallied six assists.

Carbon (5-3) will need to rebound quickly as the region schedule is upon us. The Dinos (5-3) will look to bounce back on Friday night against South Sevier (4-5). The game will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Jeff Barrett