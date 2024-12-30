Burdick Places Third at Battle Royale

Jack Burdick of the Carbon High wrestling team competed at the Battle Royale at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman over the weekend. He was coming off of an injury, marking his first time back on the mat in two months. Burdick was the sole member of the Dinos competing at the tournament, with 11 other schools in attendance.

In round one, he had a tough match against Lehi’s Cohen Mortensen, where the match went to decision (14-8), as Mortensen received the win. Burdick was fighting for the pin, but the clock struck zero, saving Mortensen by the bell. Burdick went into the second round, getting the victory by fall of his opponent form Hunter.

In round three, he would again get the win by fall against Cael Brown of Tooele. Keeping his streak going in the fourth round, he earned another win, pinning his opponent form Weber in the first round. Next, in the match before placement, Burdick won his fifth straight match, this time via major decision (12-2), earning him a shot in the third place match.

He was set to face Tooele’s Kayden Barlow, as the two athletes had a great battle, almost going the distance to decision. Burdick was able to get the pin over his opponent with time running low in the match, earning him the bronze medal in the 144-weight class.