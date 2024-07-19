Burdick Wins Triple Crown and World Belt at RMN

Jack Burdick, a 13-year-old Carbon County native, has been competing in the Rocky Mountain Nationals (RMN) in Wrestling this past year. He has been on a tough journey, which very few athletes endure, as he competed for the Triple Crown and World Belt. To qualify, he had to win in five different events, as well as the RMN. The events were held in Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Nevada throughout the past eight months. During this stint, Burdick went 25-7 against some of the toughest competition in the country.

In the final three-day event, held in Las Vegas, he was set to achieve his ultimate goal. There were 1,750 wrestlers from 28 different states that all had the same goal in mind. Burdick wrestled on Friday in the Freestyle portion, where he faced three opponents.

He won his first match by fall against Kingdom WC’s Jerome Salazar in the Quarterfinals. He then defeated Michaelangelo De Leon of Oakdale WC in a close victory by points in the Semifinals. Moving into the final match against Douglas Anthony Hesse, wrestling for the Rhino WC, he finished Hesse with a Technical Superiority Win, placing number one overall in the Freestyle division.

Next, on Saturday was the Folk Style, earning a quick fall victory against Max Gonzales III in the Quarterfinals. He then faced Kameron Mullenaux of W.A.R. WC, getting the win by Major Decision, earning a spot in the final match on Sunday.

He met a familiar opponent in Douglas Anthony Hesse, whom he had wrestled in the main of the Freestyle tournament. Burdick put it all on the line, defeating his opponent by fall, solidifying him as a Champion. He received personalized gear, a singlet, the Triple Crown Trophy and World Belt for his hard work, determination and overall skill in the tournament.