Burned Asian Bistro Structure to be Razed

In January, the popular Asian Bistro located on Price’s Main Street was the victim of a blaze that left the majority of the building damaged.

Though a fundraiser was hosted by the Price City Youth Council in hopes of repairing the building, the Bistro was relocated to a new location within town. This left the burnt building in disrepair and disuse, presenting a danger to those in the community.

Price City required the owners to provide a plan for removal or mitigation of the burned structure before issuing the permit to open at the new location. In the plan, it was indicated that the owners will have the old burned structure razed on or before June 15.

Though the structure is fenced in, it was acknowledged that it may not be much of theft deterrent. City officials would like to strongly urge caution to all that the building is very unsafe and that it should not be approached or entered by any in the community.