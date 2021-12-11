Business as Usual for Castle Dale City Council

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council hosted its monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. The first item of business was a request from the Emery High School rodeo team for a fee wavier for the use of the rodeo arena for both the high school rodeo and the Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo.

The request also included the use of the indoor arena for practice during the winter months. The council approved the fee waiver and thanked the rodeo team for the contribution check in the amount of $2,500.

J.J. Manning also requested a fee wavier for the use of the fairgrounds and arena for a youth rodeo on Dec. 31. The council said it would waive fees for youth under the age of 18 as long as a service project and liability release papers accompanied the rodeo.

Next, a public hearing on the Cross Connection Ordinance took place but no comments or concerns were given, so the hearing was closed and the ordinance was approved. A water conservation plan required by the state was then presented by councilman Brad Giles. He reported that he had written in the plan that Castle Dale City had conserved water in the past year by 30%. The plan received approval by the council.

It was decided that the sidewalk cleaning ordinance was sufficient, so no rewriting was necessary, while the nuisance dog ordinance discussion was postponed until January’s meeting.

Also during the meeting, Christmas bonuses were approved for city employees. Full-time employees will receive $350 and part-time employees will receive $175. The vote on this matter included four in favor and one opposition.

Zoning Administrator Kerry Lake reported on the recent Land Use Committee actions. Two new home occupation business licenses were approved and discussion on both the rezoning of the northeast part of Esquire Estates and RV camping on city property was conducted with carry over until January’s meeting. An adjustment for a water leak was made for Arthur Olsen in the amount of $500.

The city’s code enforcement officer reported that the owner of the Winter’s property on 2nd East and 2nd South would be cleaning up the vacant lot. He is also pleading with the residents to keep parked cars and trailers off of the city streets so that snow removal can happen.

Next, Castle Dale City Fire Chief Britni Moreno remarked that the unit is doing physical training. She also announced that six new fire team members will be attending fire school.

To conclude, councilman Jordan Leonard and councilwoman Adriana Chimaras invited members and guests to Castle Dale’s Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the recreation center. The event will include a chili dinner catered by Fatty’s and Santa will be there with toys for children. In conjunction with this, the Main Street Restoration Committee will be delivering Christmas trees to families in need that day.