Business Spotlight: American United Federal Credit Union

American United Federal Credit Union has been serving members since December 1952. “We Help When Others Won’t” is our mission statement and our pledge to the communities we serve. The credit union is a wholly member-owned, non-profit cooperative financial institution, dedicated to serving the financial needs of its members. American United serves over 25,000 members, with ten branches in Utah and California.

“We Help When Others Won’t” means that we can often approve loans, even if they’ve been denied elsewhere. We work with our members to ensure they find their financial confidence and strive for financial health and wellness.

Our Sunnyside Branch serves the Emery and Carbon communities, although our members have access to all 10 branches, 24/7 online and mobile banking access, as well as access to their accounts from any credit union location in the shared branching network. Conducting your financial business online or from your cell phone has never been easier. From applying for membership, to accessing your accounts, to making remote deposits and other transactions, handling your finances without even needing to step foot in a branch is simple! Of course, our staff in Sunnyside and the rest of our Utah locations would sure love to see your faces in person, too!

Limited Time Offer: New Member Specials

New Members earn up to $550! Visit amucu.org/join for full details and start earning your new member cash rewards today!

Business Members earn up to $300 toward their Chamber of Commerce membership when they open a new business account with American United. For full details, visit amucu.org today!

More about the Sunnyside Branch of American United and its history with Emery and Carbon counties:

In September of 1948, U.M.W.A. Local 8020 Credit Union was organized by a man named Conrad Staley, who opened the doors to a new community credit union in the basement of his home, under a state charter. It started out as a wholesale outlet; various items were purchased and offered to the membership at wholesale prices. The credit union then moved from Mr. Staley’s basement into a small office located in the town Bowling Alley. During that time, the credit union gained a sponsor and changed its name to Kaiser Steel Credit Union. Field of membership included all employees of Kaiser Steel Corporation, Dragerton Cleaning Company, Miners Trading Post, Carbon Medical and all immediate family members of the above-mentioned groups.

In 2016, Sunnyside Credit Union began looking for merger partners and in 2019, they merged with American United Federal Credit Union.