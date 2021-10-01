Business Spotlight: Carbon Medical Service

This business spotlight is brought to you in collaboration with AJB Broadcasting.

By C.J. McManus

Expanding their wide array of medical care here in the Castle Country, Carbon Medical Services has opened a third Carbon County office. Located conveniently on Fairgrounds Road, their new center has brought inexpensive, comprehensive and personalized medical treatment to Price.

“We were simply running out of room in Helper,” explained Carbon Medical’s Kourtney Atwood, DPN, APRN, FNP-C. “Within the community, there is a large demand for the services we provide, and this was the best way to expand those services to as many people as possible.”

Atwood serves as the Price Office’s Nurse Practitioner, working to provide a truly amazing array of services for patients locally. Carbon Medical offers family services and women’s health at their new location, having partnered with Family Planning Elevated to provide free contraception to women. They also perform a wide variety of in-office procedures here in Price. They take appointments for sick and well visits and provide their patients with Department of Transportation, sports and annual physical exams.

“We also have the ability to refer our patients to any number of facilities and providers should they need more complex diagnosis or treatment,” explained Atwood.

Carbon Medical has also been at the forefront of COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment since the beginning of the pandemic, providing in-office and mobile testing, treatment and vaccinations. Their new Price facility can administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson versions of the vaccine with a simple appointment.

Carbon Medical is a major local provider for substance abuse and mental health treatment using its very own LCSW Devin Edwards to augment Atwood’s treatment and prescriptions. The location offers Medication Assisted Treatment for those struggling with substance abuse as well as one-on-one therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.

“Whatever comes through the door, we do whatever we can to help,” explained Edwards.

The office also offers family and child therapy, trauma-focused treatment, couples counseling, and adolescent anxiety and depression services.

“We now have four licensed professionals working within the area at our three locations,” said Edwards. “Because of our staff and their individual areas of expertise, we are able to provide a huge variety of options.”

At the Price office, the professional relationship between Edwards and Atwood allows for seamless care for both mental and physical issues. As an example, when seeking medication managed treatment, a patient is diagnosed and assessed by Atwood, started with a provider for ongoing treatment and offered mental health services through Edwards.

“I enjoy this setting because of the accessibility we are able to provide to those we serve. We can quickly and efficiently treat most issues right here in our offices. The availability of mental health and medical treatment in the same building is a major benefit to our patients,” said Edwards.

As with all of its local facilities, the Price Carbon Medical office sets themselves apart with inexpensive and personalized care, offering a very generous sliding fee scale, which can be qualified for based on income and family size.

“The friendliness of our staff makes this office special,” concluded Atwood. “We are small enough so that we really can care for our patients on a one-to-one basis; no one is just a number here.”

The Price Carbon Medical facility is located at 250 North Fairgrounds Road in Suite #3. You can also reach them via phone at (435) 637-6338.