Business Spotlight: Eastern Utah Trimlight

Lights that last a lifetime with Eastern Utah Trimlight

This business spotlight is brought to you in collaboration with AJB Broadcasting.

By C.J. McManus

Putting up temporary Christmas lights every year can be one of the most dangerous and taxing endeavors a person will undertake. You can eliminate that stress by seeking out the professionals at Eastern Utah Trimlight.

Trimlight, the original in permanent programmable lighting, has exploded here in Utah’s Castle Country, providing a product developed and patented right here in Utah. This unmatched lighting system allows customers to have year-round exterior lighting professionally installed on their homes and businesses, which can be used for every season and any reason.

Eastern Utah Trimlight was founded by co-owners Nikki Ware and Kyle Kulow in March of 2021. The business started with just two employees, but in the course of just a few weeks, it became apparent that more help would be needed.

“We really thought that if we could get just a few jobs a month, we could make this work as part-time employment for both of us,” explained Ware. “In less than 30 days, however, we realized this was going to be full-time for both of us and we have been booked solid ever since.”

In addition to their own commitment, Eastern Utah Trimlight has now taken on four additional employees and is growing.

The immediate popularity of Trimlight comes from a wide variety of factors. With virtually unlimited color and animation options, their programmable system gives customers the control and versatility to set their lights for every major holiday, sporting event or any special occasion throughout the year.

Trimlight provides bright, beautiful holiday and year round lighting at night, which is hardly noticeable during the day so that the system can be left up all year, every year. Even with all these benefits, Trimlight’s versatility is only the beginning of what this product offers.

Working seamlessly with both Apple and Android operating systems, Trimlight’s user-friendly app controls customer’s lights with cutting edge technology right from the convenience of their cellphone. Every customer can program over 16 million colors, endless patterns and animations, and customize patterns for any holiday or event. The system also features 180 pre-set programs for ease of use.

“Our customers absolutely love the way this system is controlled,” said Ware, while demonstrating the system on her phone. “The lights will also move to music and they are Cloud based, meaning that you don’t have to be home to change your patterns, colors or timers.”

According to Ware, local customers love being able to change their light schemes so often and easily.

The wows of this product don’t stop there as the versatility and service that come along with this product are also impossible to beat. Trimlight is backed by an industry leading lifetime product warranty. It can also be installed in a variety of locations, including porches, railings, gazebos, patios and, of course, in the soffit and fascia of any home.

“We have commercial lighting for businesses as well,” explained Ware. “Commercial lighting draws attention and increases traffic to their location.”

Trimlight is not only important for businesses in a decorative sense, but the lights double as security lighting so they are perfect for asset protection.

The service provided by Trimlight’s installation professionals is also a major selling point for the business as Kulow, Ware and the rest of the Trimlight team take an incredible amount of pride in the look, success and enjoyment of their product.

“Customer service is our number one goal,” said Kulow. “We pride ourselves on excellent customer service through the entire process and continue that dedication after the product has been installed.”

Bids for this amazing product are FREE and it is important to note that Trimlight offers a discount during the months of January through March only. Call Nikki Ware at (435) 472-LITE or at (435) 650-0262 for a quote today. Your can also reach them via email at easternutahtrimlight@gmail.com.