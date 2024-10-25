Business Spotlight: Farlaino’s Cafe

Earlier this year, Price City’s beloved Farlaino’s Cafe underwent a change in ownership, as well as a light remodel, by Bill Hicks and his wife Angie; the new owners of Farlaino’s.

Hicks originally took ownership of the restaurant back in March of this year, after a few conversations with Helen Crandall which led to Hicks purchasing Farlaino’s.

Hicks stated that he first began discussing purchasing the restaurant back in September of 2023, but at that time it was just talk. Hicks attended a Utah Summit event and that’s what really motivated him to get serious about going into business. Hicks knew he had always wanted to own his own restaurant, but it wasn’t until he attended the event that he saw it becoming a reality.

Hicks has been in the food industry for over 25 years, which has allowed him to travel all over the country. Ultimately, after his wife received a job offer in Carbon County, they decided to plant some roots here, closer to family.

“I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world, living the dream,” stated Hicks.

While many of the original menu items have been kept on the menu, diners can expect a multitude of yummy new pastas, as well as a new variety of sandwiches.

Hicks discussed a few of the cosmetic upgrades such as a fresh coat of paint, new table tops, new TVs and a new serving station to allow the employees to make salads and such. Hicks gave credit to his wife for all of the work that she personally put into the restaurant, advising that she is the one who built the countertops.

“The support of the community has been amazing,” stated Hicks.

Hicks would like to invite the community to come in and try out a few of the new items and atmosphere. Farlaino’s Café is open Mon-Wed, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thurs-Sat, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday for brunch 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.