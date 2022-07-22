Business Spotlight Goes to Wilco Supply

Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lisa Mortenson (left) presents the Business Spotlight recognition to Wilco Supply owner Max Jones (right).

One of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for the month of July was Wilco Supply. The recognition was presented to business owner Max Jones on Thursday afternoon during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Jones opened Wilco Supply in 2013 to serve Carbon and Emery counties. Initially, the business aimed to serve industrial and construction businesses throughout the region. This included abrasives, electrical supplies, fasteners, tools and more.

The business then expanded, bringing janitorial and chemical supplies into the mix. Wilco Supply continues to add products to its line up based on community need, which resulted in food service and medical supplies being added to the mix.

In addition to providing for businesses, Wilco Supply also serves households. This includes everyday items, such as toilet paper and trash bags. Businesses and individuals can enjoy free delivery in Carbon and Emery counties for orders over $100.

Wilco Supply is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can visit the shop, located at 140 East 100 South in Price, or call (435) 637-9473 for more information or to place an order. The business can also be found on Facebook here.