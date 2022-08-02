Business Spotlight: Huntsman at Home

This business spotlight is brought to you in collaboration with AJB Broadcasting.

Huntsman Cancer Institute encourages all adults to receive cancer screenings, including mammography, colonoscopy, lung cancer screenings for current and former smokers, pap tests, and skin exams. Cancer screenings save lives and help find cancer early, when it is easier to treat. For more information about which cancer screenings are right for you, call 1-888-424-2100 or visit huntsmancancer.org/screening.

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is the official cancer center of Utah. Huntsman Cancer Institute’s mission is to understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the suffering of cancer patients, and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention, and care. At any given time, Huntsman Cancer Institute has more than 200 clinical trials open. These trials test new approaches to treat cancer.

In alignment with Huntsman Cancer Institute’s vision to deliver a cancer-free frontier, the center is committed to enhancing access to world class care, no matter how far a person lives from a major medical center. As one example of how it strives to improve access to high quality cancer care, Huntsman Cancer Institute launched Huntsman at Home in 2018.

Huntsman at Home provides an array of services to Huntsman Cancer Institute patients in their own homes. These include acute care to assist with needs – for example, wound care after a cancer surgery; or management of symptoms, like nausea or diarrhea, that may arise after chemotherapy. These services provide care to Huntsman Cancer Institute patients and support for their family caregivers.

The program was initially launched in Salt Lake City. In 2021, it expanded to include Huntsman Cancer Institute patients living in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

The goal of the Huntsman at Home rural expansion is to provide cancer care for Huntsman Cancer Institute patients who live far from Salt Lake City by partnering with patients and their caregivers, communities and medical teams to deliver many aspects of cancer care in a patient’s own home as an alternative to hospital visits at a medical center or emergency department.

Learn more at www.huntsmancancer.org/huntsman-at-home.