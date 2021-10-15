Business Spotlight: Life Balance Recovery Opens Price Location

This business spotlight is brought to you in collaboration with AJB Broadcasting.

By C.J. McManus

Deciding to seek treatment for mental health or substance use issues can be one of the most difficult decisions a person will ever make. Life Balance Recovery recently opened a location here in Price, working to make that choice easier by providing professional and empathic services in Castle Country.

“We decided to start a clinic here because we saw that clients were driving to the Spanish Fork office regularly just to get services,” said Life Balance Recovery owner Chelsie Durden. “So, we visited the community and realized that openings for mental health counseling were hard to find. Basically, we saw there was a need here, and that we could further support.”

The Price City Life Balance Recovery office was also opened to accommodate private insurance, as many other local providers are limited in this regard. In addition to accepting most private insurance, Life Balance also employs a generous sliding fee scale that is income based.

Durden explained that she grew up in a family with abnormal dynamics, an environment that caused a lot of unhappiness. Because of her early life experiences, she chose mental health and substance use treatment as a career. She has been helping people find balance and a way to move forward ever since.

“We want to help eliminate the stigma associated with seeking treatment,” she said. “At times, almost everyone struggles and it’s important to know that there are resources available. We want the community to know that you don’t have to reach your bottom before you seek help. Let us be there for you before you hit bottom.”

Life Balance currently employs two Masters level clinicians and two substance licensed use disorder counselors. They provide group and individual sessions in a wide variety of modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectic Behavioral Therapy, Relapse Prevention, EMDR, Depression and Anxiety Treatment, Process Groups, Medication Assisted Treatment as well as family and couple’s therapy.

Durden also clarified that their office can assist with medication assisted treatment using their staff as well as a physician that a client may already be using. The office is also Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI) approved, meaning they are accredited to serve clients that are required by the court to seek treatment. Their groups are currently scheduled in the evening between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Life Balance’s Clinical Director Logan Roberts serves clients in both Spanish Fork and Price and noted some of the benefits of working in a small office within a small community.

“Because our office is just opening, I am able to really take the time to get to know the people I am serving,” he explained. “I take pride in meeting each of my clients wherever they are in their mental health journey and working to get them where they want to be.”

According to both Durden and Roberts, therapy has played a vital role in their life as well as their growth and happiness as individuals. At Life Balance, the trained, educated and empathetic professionals would like to share their knowledge and love with anyone needing support. Call them today at (801) 367-0394, visit them online at lifebalancerecovery.com or visit their office at 90 West 100 North Suite 17, just east of Gas N’ Go in Price.