Business Spotlight: Nathaniel Woodward, Attorney at Law

By CJ McManus

There is a local euphemism that states, “Carbon County’s people are its greatest natural resource.” While many represent this statement, the impressive career of Nathaniel Woodward goes a long way to proving its veracity.

Woodward, a native of Price, has returned to his roots with a mission: to open a new law office on Main Street and contribute to the revitalization of his hometown. His journey back to Price is not just a career move but a personal commitment to a community that shaped him and, in turn, one he now hopes to shape.

Woodward’s story is one of resilience and transformation. Far from being a star student in high school, he struggled academically, barely scraping by. However, a pivotal moment occurred when he became a father, igniting a newfound drive to succeed. This determination led him back to college, where he excelled, earning multiple academic accolades at USU Eastern and eventually securing a place at Willamette University, the oldest law school west of the Mississippi. Post grad, he became a successful attorney with Smith Freed & Eberhard, where he earned a reputation as a tough civil litigator and trial attorney.

Despite the allure of a successful legal career in the Pacific Northwest, Woodward felt a deep sense of responsibility toward his hometown.

“I wanted to be the person that came back home and fought for it,” he said. “I’m not here just to be here and if the town or my business struggle, I can up and leave. No, this is where I have chosen to stand and fight and I’m gonna die on this hill, helping my hometown by doing what I can.”

Woodward’s law practice is not just another business; it is an embodiment of his dedication to the Carbon Corridor and its residents. Offering services at rates far below those in larger cities, he aims to make legal assistance accessible to everyone in the community. His goal is to be the first call when something goes wrong in a family’s life—a trusted advisor who understands the unique challenges faced by the people of Price.

“I want to make my services affordable and available enough to where people feel confident saying I’m their family attorney,” he said. “Most people don’t have access to something like that, and I take a great deal of pride in being a person you can feel safe calling when you need legal assistance.”

According to Woodward, Trust and Will services cost upwards of $1,500 in Provo, whereas the same documents can be prepared by him, here in Price, for just $750. “I came home to make sure legal services were readily available and accessible in my hometown.”

Beyond his practice, Woodward is deeply involved in the local community. He serves on museum boards and actively participates in local initiatives aimed at fostering positive change. His experience working for Fortune 100 companies and representing clients in major federal court cases has equipped him with the skills and insight needed to advocate effectively for his hometown. Woodward is currently a champion for this year’s Eastern Leaders Academy and is in the middle of a campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Utah’s Second Congressional District.

In Woodward, this community has gained not just a lawyer, but a passionate advocate and community leader. His return marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to restore and revitalize a town that has faced its share of challenges. For Than, as he is called by his friends, Price is more than just a place to live; it is a cause worth fighting for, and he is prepared to do whatever it takes to see it thrive.

Nathaniel Woodward Attorney at Law can be reached by calling (435) 650-2338 or by dropping by his Price Main Street Offices.