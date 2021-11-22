Business Spotlight: Tough, Experienced Law Defense Comes to Price

This business spotlight is brought to you in collaboration with AJB Broadcasting.

By C.J. McManus

If you’ve ever been charged criminally, you know the gut-wrenching anxiety and fear for the future that can come with almost any legal issue. Those facing such issues have a new shoulder to lean on here in Castle Country as the Morris Law Group has opened an office in Price.

“Being charged with a crime does not make you a criminal. However, it does place you at risk of facing jail, prison, fines and living the rest of your life with a criminal record – if you are convicted. Fortunately, you have the right to an attorney,” said Brian R. Morris, Esq. Founder of the Morris Law Group.

Morris Law Group defends the rights of clients across Utah who have been arrested, are under investigation by law enforcement or have been accused of criminal activity of any kind. Morris Law Group’s criminal attorney team is skilled at analyzing cases and determining the best strategy for a client. The group understands precisely how to develop winning defense strategies even in the most challenging criminal cases and can help you in even the most difficult of circumstances.

As criminal defense and family law experts, the Morris Law Group takes a collaborative approach in creating a strategic case plan so that you benefit from a wide range of legal experience, no matter how complex the case.

“If you have been arrested or even informally accused of any type of criminal act, you need to act quickly to involve an experienced Utah criminal defense attorney who can protect your constitutional rights. You should invoke your Miranda rights—remain silent and demand legal counsel,” continued Morris.

Morris Law Group’s criminal defense lawyers understand how to utilize any advantage, such as:

– Search and seizure violations

– Miranda rights violations

– Acts made in defense of self or others

– Mishandled evidence

– Unreliable witnesses

“To secure a conviction, you must be proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Even a single, seemingly small detail could turn an entire case in your favor. This is true in cases involving DUI/DWI, drug charges, juvenile crimes, sex crimes, domestic violence or other misdemeanors or felonies. We also handle family law matters such as divorce, custody and child support,” explained Morris.

The Morris Law Group has also provided for those worried about the financial aspect of securing a winning legal team. There are options available to individuals that are in need of legal services and are unable to pay with their own means. They have new and existing clients using this option to ease the financial burden.

“Don’t risk your freedom; we understand how to help you in the most significant legal matters you may ever face,” concluded Morris.

The Morris Law Group also assists with expungements, for when you want to clear your criminal record. Morris Law Group offers free case evaluations for their clients online at morrislawgroup.org or by calling (385) 274-7776. Their new Price City offices are conveniently located downtown at 6 East Main Street.