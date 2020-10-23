Businesses and Organizations Thanked for Ride the Corridor Event Assistance

The fall Ride the Corridor OHV and ATV event recently took place within the county. Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie took time during the regularly scheduled commission meeting on Wednesday evening to express appreciation to those that contributed to the event.

Henrie began by remarking that she loves the opportunities she has to highlight people within the community. She then stated that, for some time, she did not believe that the event would take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was determined to make it work. As it was an outdoor event and social distancing was easy, they were able to proceed.

Henrie stated that she wished to thank several sponsors and the particular ones she was highlighting stood out as they made large donations to assist. The first was Peczuh Printing, who donated all the printing materials for the event.

Next, Henrie said that this company is new to the area and one that is definitely needed. They are based out of Emery County and Henrie stated that they would love to see them come to Carbon as well. She credited Sidetrax Rentals in Ferron as being very helpful. The county tourism department does not own a side by side and one is usually rented or borrowed for events such as these.

Finally, she highlighted the Castle Country OHV Association for assisting with organization, stating that she could not have completed the event without their help.

Henrie informed the commissioners that there were 41 machines and 85 participants this year. Each business or organization that she thanked during the meeting was given a wooden plaque to commemorate the event.