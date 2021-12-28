Businesses Needed for Upcoming Career Fair

The Department of Workforce Services, Emery School District, Emery County Business Chamber and USU Eastern are inviting businesses to participate in a career fair that will benefit both students and area businesses. This career fair is slated for Friday, Jan. 21 at Emery High School. It will also be broadcast to students at Green River High.

“We are excited to bring this opportunity to our students and look forward to your assistance,” stated Doug Mecham, Emery School District Supervisor.

This fair will begin with a keynote speaker that will be broadcast to all of the students, which will be followed by three 40-45 minute sessions that are presented by the industry professionals that participate.

The students will choose to attend the sessions that interest them as potential careers before rotating to the next. The main goal of the fair is to connect local students with various professions and excite them about potential career choices.

“We ask that you speak with them about expectations in the workplace, skills necessary to successfully do the job, education and training needed as well as the ‘soft skills’ required,” Mecham shared.

Businesses participating are asked to also emphasize the importance of taking advantage of high school coursework and developing employability skills through higher education, internships, technical skills training and more. It is expected that there will be approximately 700 students in attendance and drawings will be hosted at the conclusion of the career fair along with a brief concluding speaker.

Following the conclusion of the fair, the presenters will be invited to join a catered lunch and brief discussion that will be hosted from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those that are interested are encouraged to compete and submit the questionnaire, which also features more information.

By completing the form found here, businesses and organizations will be added to a list of participants and kept informed of what the next steps will be. Submissions must be completed by Friday, Jan. 7 in order for proper preparation time.