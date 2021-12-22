Busy Week for Lady Panthers *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle was extremely active last week as the Lady Panthers participated in five different games. First off, Pinnacle headed to Intermountain Christian on Monday. It was tough sledding for the Panthers, especially on the offensive side as the Lions held Pinnacle to 15 fifteen points. Intermountain Christian ran away with it, 57-15.

Thursday through Saturday marked the Panther Winter Classic where teams gathered in Price for a tournament. The Lady Panthers played four games in four days, testing the physical and mental toughness of the squad.

Pinnacle started off with a 26-15 win over American Prep on Thursday. Friday’s contest was a beatdown as the Panthers dominated Wasatch Academy 43-8. The weekend proved more difficult as the Escalante beat Pinnacle 44-17 on Friday. Finally, on Saturday, Real Salt Lake handled the Panthers by a score of 48-28.