Byerly Shines in Duel

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon resumed play in the 3A State Tournament against Grand. The Red Devils were one of just two region teams to beat Carbon this season and another close match ensued on Thursday. It was the very definition of a pitchers duel as only four hits were allowed in the entire game. Tied at zero in the sixth, Brielle Sandoval led off the inning with a single. A strikeout and a sacrifice bunt put Sandoval on second, but with two outs. Coming up with some clutch hitting, Tenly Madsen singled to right and brought home the first run of the game.

The star of the game was Haven Byerly as she was magnificent in the circle. She pitched a complete-game shutout and only allowed one hit to go along with 14 strikeouts. She pitched around an error in the seventh and closed the door for the huge 1-0 victory.

#1 Carbon will now advance to play #4 South Summit at 3 p.m. on Friday.