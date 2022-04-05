Byerly Sits Down Spartans *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jeff Barrett

The RPI rankings were released for the first time on Friday when the #1 Dinos visited the #3 Spartans. Carbon immediately showed it deserved the number one spot, scoring four runs before recording an out. The Spartans then got two outs and were looking to end the threat, before the Dinos scored six more runs capped off by Makayla Scovill’s three-RBI double.

In the circle, Have Byerly was dominate. She struck out every batter the first time through the line up and recorded 10 strikeouts in the four innings. In fact, she did not allow a single hit in the outing. Her offense continued to score as the Dinos applied the mercy rule 15-0 over their rivals.

Scovill finished 3-4 with four RBIs to lead Carbon at the plate. Maddix Whiteside and Gracie Vasquez each recorded another three ribbies in a 2-3 effort. Gia Bruno also went 2-3 with two runs batted in.

The team will have a break before returning to the diamond. On Tuesday, April 12, Carbon (11-3, 2-0) will host Canyon View (7-7, 2-1). The Dinos will then host the Spartans (11-5, 3-1) on Friday, April 15. The latter game will be streamed on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.