C.A.R.E. Coalition’s First Responder Water Wars: Building Trust, One Splash at a Time

CARE Coalition Press Release

The C.A.R.E. Coalition hosted a wildly successful First Responder Water Wars event on August 20 in Wellington, bringing together youth, community members, and local first responders for a day of fun and connection. The event saw a fantastic turnout, with kids and families coming together to engage with the Wellington Fire Department, Police, and EMTs in a relaxed and joyful environment. C.A.R.E. was joined by representatives from the Southeast Utah Health Department pushing water and sun safety tips.

The Water Wars event featured a range of activities, including water gun fights, water balloon battles, that allowed children to interact with first responders on a more personal level. The laughter and excitement were palpable as kids got the rare opportunity to drench their local heroes and, in turn, be drenched by them.

The importance of events like this cannot be overstated. Building positive relationships between youth and first responders has been shown to have significant benefits. Studies indicate that when young people know and feel comfortable around police officers, firefighters, and EMTs, they are more likely to trust these authorities and seek help when needed. A report from the National Criminal Justice Reference Service found that youth who have positive interactions with law enforcement are less likely to view them as adversaries and more likely to engage in their community constructively.

Beyond the immediate fun, the C.A.R.E. Coalition’s Water Wars event was an essential step in fostering a safe and supportive environment for the youth of Carbon County. By interacting with first responders in such a positive and playful setting, children learn that these professionals are approachable and here to help, which can be crucial in times of crisis.

“We want our youth to feel comfortable with those who serve and protect them,” said Alysa Potter, Prevention Specialist with Four Corners Community Behavioral Health. “Events like these break down barriers and build trust, which is vital for the safety and well-being of our community.”

The C.A.R.E. Coalition remains committed to supporting and enhancing community connections through events like Water Wars. As they continue their mission to reduce problem behaviors and promote healthy development among youth, they look forward to organizing more activities that bring together families, first responders, and the community at large.