“C” Restoration and Celebration Announced

Photo courtesy of Olsen Entertainment Group

Olson Entertainment Group, LLC recently announced the restoration of the “C” that is located on the hill behind Mont Harmon Middle School.

“This has been an exciting project 30 years in the making,” the group shared. “The ‘C’ was last painted in the 90s by the senior class of Carbon High School.”

The completion of the project will be celebrated with a community event. Updates on when this event will take place can be found on Visit Price’s Instagram page.

“Thank you to all who have helped on this project and to those who continue to help,” Olson Entertainment Group concluded.
