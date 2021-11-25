“C” Restoration and Celebration Announced

Olson Entertainment Group, LLC recently announced the restoration of the “C” that is located on the hill behind Mont Harmon Middle School.

“This has been an exciting project 30 years in the making,” the group shared. “The ‘C’ was last painted in the 90s by the senior class of Carbon High School.”

The completion of the project will be celebrated with a community event. Updates on when this event will take place can be found on Visit Price’s Instagram page.