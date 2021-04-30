Cache Valley Bank Donates Funds for Future Pickleball Court

Price Pickleball is a group that has been working for over a year to secure a location for permanent pickleball courts.

Price City, Price City Parks and Price Pickleball worked in conjunction and decided on the old basketball courts that are located next to the tennis courts for the location. Since this decision, work has begun to raise funds for this endeavor.

During the Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday, Tim Frame with Cache Valley Bank visited the council with a surprise presentation during the public comment portion.

Frame stated that the bank has been in the area for a while and intends to be here for some time. The bank is proud to be a part of the communities that they have locations in and partner with the community.

With this in mind, Frame then presented the city with a check of $5,000 to go toward the rebuilding and improving of the pickleball courts.