Cache Valley Bank Donates Much Needed Resources to Local First Responders

Tim Frame, manager at Cache Valley Bank in Price, recently approached the Carbon County Commissioners to inform them that they had funds available to assist the county. These funds came from last year’s PPE loans.

“Cache Valley Bank had the opportunity to help out with the PPE loans and, as a result, we wanted to give back to the community as well,” stated Frame.

The bank’s CEO wished to ensure that, throughout the communities that Cache Valley serves, they were able to give back with certain things that were needed within these communities.

Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that this came at the perfect time as East Carbon City Councilman Larry Wood had contacted him and said that new pagers were needed for the volunteer ambulance crew and the fire departments.

The work began to obtain the new pagers, which came to nearly $30,000, and the funds were donated from the bank. On Wednesday afternoon, Frame visited the commissioners with representatives from the East Carbon, Price, Helper and Scofield fire departments and ambulance crews to distribute the pagers.

“Thank you to Cache Valley Bank for making that huge contribution,” Commissioner Jensen stated.