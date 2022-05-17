Callahan and Gregersen Take Second

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Friday marked the Region 12 tennis tournament with the title on the line. Derrick Jorgensen took fourth in first singles while Branden Scovill ended in sixth in second singles and Cameron Jones finished in third in third singles.

The first doubles duo of Alex Callahan and Zac Gregersen had the best finish of the day for the Dinos when they took second overall. Lastly, Garrett Bryner and Nathan Bauduin ended in third in second doubles. It is important to note that all seven aforementioned players qualified for state.

As a team, the Dinos took third in the region tournament. Carbon will now prepare for the state tournament, which will begin this Friday, May 20.