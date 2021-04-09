Cami Carlson Returns to Lady Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Ted Bianco’s decision to leave Carbon High created several vacancies, including the position as the head basketball coach for the Lady Dinos. That spot has been filled as Cami Carlson will return to head the team.

Carlson, a long-time teacher at the high school, coached the Lady Dinos from 2006-2011 and led the Dinos to a state championship appearance in her final season. She has remained close to the game, and has spent the past two years as the boys’ assistant coach under Jared Butler.

“I really was hesitant because I thoroughly enjoyed coaching with Jared; I really respect him a lot. I had a fun time coaching the boys, it’s a different game,” Carlson said. “That part was the really big hang-up for me.”

In the end, Carlson elected to put in for the duty and was humbled when she received the offer. “I was honored because I know there were a lot of really good, strong applicants.” Carlson also mentioned her appreciation to Coach Bianco for his work in continuing the success of the program. “Coach Bianco didn’t let up. I want to carry on that [success],” commented Carlson.

Those that remember watching the Lady Dinos in the late 2000s should expect to see a similar product on the court. “My focus when I coached before was always defense. We always were a defensive team. We believed the philosophy that defense fuels offense. So, we were full-court pressing, hustling, fast-paced, fast break kind of team and that’s what I’d like to see again.”

On paper, the Dinos have an exciting roster. It features two will-be sophomores that played a lot of varsity time as freshman in Madi Orth and Amiah Timothy to go along with seven will-be seniors.

“There’s a lot of strong leadership coming back with a lot of good experience,” added Carlson. “It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be exciting.”

Dino fans have shared that same excitement when looking at the potential next year. But, in the same breath, Carlson wanted to make sure that the team and the community does not get ahead of itself and iterate how difficult it is make a deep run in the postseason.

“We have our work cut out for us. I know how hard it is to get to that championship game. I want to make sure we don’t get big headed.” Carlson concluded, “There are a lot of good teams out there. It’s going to be a battle, I look forward to that. I like those competitive games.”