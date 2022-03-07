Camilla Bryson Named March Carbon County Employee of the Month

The March Carbon County Employee of the Month honor went to Camilla Bryson of the senior center. She was presented with this recognition by Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening.

Bryson has been employed with the county since May of 2006. Though her supervisor, Robby Jensen, was unable to attend the meeting, he sent Payne an email that she read to the audience.

Jensen stated that Bryson is an employee that always stays busy by cleaning, driving or helping out anywhere that she is needed at the center. She assists others while still ensuring that her own job assignments are completed.

The seniors that attend the center love Bryson and Jensen stated that the employee of the month recognition is well deserved. A fellow employee also spoke on Bryson, saying that she is one of the people that they can count on for everything.

Bryson was credited as a great worker that is loved by all that work with her. She then thanked the commissioners for the recognition.