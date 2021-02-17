Canyon River Runners Art Show Featured in Green River

By Robin Hunt

On March 6-27, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum will be hosting its 16th annual Canyon River Runners Art Show. This show provides an annual opportunity for regional artists to showcase their work that relates to river running, desert canyons, local fauna and the landscapes of the Colorado Plateau.

Entry to the exhibit is included with regular museum admission. Members of the community are invited to view the show Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the museum partners with Book Cliff Elementary to promote the arts and highlight local students’ work.

“The yearly Canyon River Runners Art Show is the best,” said Addison Gee, museum clerk. “I look forward to seeing what our school kids come up with each year. In such a small town, it is excellent for the kids to have the option to show their art to vacationers and locals alike. It’s also a big confidence booster when somebody purchases their work.”

Ribbons and prizes will be awarded for each entry-level and category.

“The annual Canyon River Runners Art Show is a wonderful opportunity for artists in the Colorado Plateau Region to show their beautiful works of art,” said Jackie Nelson, museum/gift shop manager.

Interested artists can find entry forms at the museum’s website (www.johnwesleypowell.com) or at the museum’s visitor center.