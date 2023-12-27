Canyon View Cheer Prepares to Compete

The Canyon View Middle School cheer team is excited to start competing in the upcoming months. The squad is coached by Kimmaree Hall and assistant coach Jacklyn Oveson.

“We have 22 amazing cheerleaders,” said Oveson. “Our captains this year are two of our eighth graders, Ryleigh Whimpey and Kaden Mills.”

Oveson added, “We have the hardest working kids on our team this year, and we are so excited to see the Canyon View Middle School cheerleaders competing for the first time in years.”

The team will participate in High School Prep Practicum on Feb. 24 for their first competition of the year. Then, on March 16, the team will travel to Riverton High School for the Prep Central Spirit Rally where they will compete in two categories: show routine and sideline timeout dance.