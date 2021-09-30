Canyon View Clinches Region Title

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Prior to the week, the Dinos had defeated every team in the region except Canyon View. The payback opportunity came when the Falcons visited Price on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the high-flying Falcons struck early and often in the contest, dropping the Dinos 3-1. Beverly Lancaster was the lone Dino to score, while Amiah Timothy was credited for the assist.

In goal, Emma Flemmet saw a lot of action. She did her best to keep the Dinos in the match and finished with 15 saves.

With the defeat, Carbon moves two games behind Canyon View and out of contention for the region title. The Falcons remain undefeated in region play with only one game to go.

Carbon, on the other hand, has two more home contests. The Dinos (9-4, 4-2) will host Emery (3-13, 1-6) on Thursday and Grand (4-5, 1-5) next Tuesday.