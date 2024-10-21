Canyon View Cougars Win CVAA Championship

The Mont Harmon Pirates and the Canyon View Cougars met at the Emery High School football field for the end of the season showdown, the CVAA Championship. Both teams came into the championship game with a 7-1 record, as they both handed one another a loss in the season.

Representing the Canyon View Cougars are Jacob Winn, Rigdon Rhoten, Tom Thornton, Tannen Mann, Michael Payah, Treyden Salas, Jesse Drage, Jory Justice, Hayz Horton, Mikoy Truman, Gatlen Rasmussen, Quakeston Norton, Hesten Hansen, Trey Nielson, Deegan Feuers, Trevin Thorne, Aiden Larsen, Kort Johnson, Lincoln Huntington, Hayden Jensen, Bentley Bell, Knox Ryan, Parker Conover, Devin Thatcher, Mason Wagner, Cache McArthur, Hudson Livingston, Colton North, Jett Ward, Blair Erickson, Connor Nielson, Kwade Timothy, Seth Martin, Landon Lester, Rhett Christensen, Oakley Blackham, Kazden Worwood, Derek Pace and Boston Adair.

Representing the Mont Harmon Pirates are Jerridan Atwood, Nate Tatton, Alex Martinez, Camden Warr, Matthew Bradley, Taesyn Madsen, Jaxton Smith, Tyler Marx, Dawson Johnson, Daxton Metelko, Jayden Fox, Tru Brown, Jaxson Bray, Logan Terry, Westley Vincent, Callan Donaldson, Brayton Brady, Jayden Baker, Mason Powell, Austin Ricketts, Dax Carlson, Jacen Urbanik, Isaik Molinar, Kenji Kinoshita, Rome Teny, Kingstyn Gonzales, Trenton Dixon, Peyton Miller, James Hawkins, Kortland Sinclair, Maximus Johnson, Drake Johnson, Brentley Laumann, Angel Taylor, Louis Donaldson, Jacen Cowley, Tain Varner, Jackson Moore, Jared Bunn, Daniel Erickson, Bridger Frandsen, Brayden Black, Titus Terry and Joaquin Vigil.

The Cougars put points on the board first, with a defensive effort, earning two points from a safety. Trey Nielson then found Jesse Drage for a fantastic 40-yard pass and catch for the touchdown. Drage was found again for the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 10-0. Mont Harmon would then answer back with Jaxton Smith taking it 43-yards to the house, bringing the score to 10-6.

With a minute remaining in the half, Trey Nielsen kept the ball for a quarterback keep, with a massive run himself, scoring a 49-yard rushing touchdown. Colton North than punched the ball into the endzone for the two-point conversion. They would get the back back with 2.8 second remaining in the half, as Mikoy Truman made a fantastic pass to Drage, for his second touchdown of the evening.

The score was 26-6, in favor of the Cougars in the beginning of the third quarter. Mont Harmon would score points first in the second half, as Smith found Nate Tatton for a big 45-yard touchdown pass and catch, shortening the gap to 26-12, with the Cougars still in the lead.

Towards the end of the third, Nielsen again would find the end zone off of a 10-yard run, followed by Drage, getting his third touchdown of the evening. This brought the score to 38-12, going into the fourth quarter. Midway through the fourth, Nielsen had a fantastic run, breaking five tackles before finding the end zone for his third touchdown of the game. A two-point conversion brought in by North followed.

After a big gain from the Pirates’ Smith, Dawson Johnson made his way to the end zone for a 25-yard rushing touchdown, followed by the extra point PAT, made by Smith. The clock would strike zero, ending the game with a score of 46-19, as the Cougars received the championship trophy after a great season from both teams.