Canyon View Hands Carbon Soccer First Loss

The Lady Dinos soccer team traveled to Cedar City for a match against the Canyon View Falcons, who are on a three-game winning streak, two of which were against region opponents.

The Lady Falcons came out strong in the first half, as the Dinos would give up their first goals of the season. Carbon would get one of their own as well, ending the half, 3-1. The second half would have both teams scoring on each other, two goals apiece, giving the Falcons the win, 5-3.

Malia Smith had three shots on the opposing net, successfully scoring two of them, adding on an assist as well. The assist was to Blyth Bradford, scoring the third goal for the Lady Dinos. The last assist came from Bailey Johnson.

Carbon will look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season on Thursday. They will be hosting the Juab Wasps on their home turf. Juab sits at 1-4 on the early season, last of which was a loss to Manti, 7-1.