Canyon View Holds Emery in Check

The Lady Spartans were looking to get back in the win column on Friday night when the Falcons came to town. That would be a tall task as Canyon View immediately took control, scoring 16 points in the first quarter.

While Emery kept it close throughout, the Spartans never did get over the hump. They trailed by four at half and struggled to find points in the third quarter. Emery made a decent push in the fourth, but could not catch Canyon View. The Falcons would go on to win 56-50.

Katelyn Nielson led the Spartans with 10 points followed by Aliya Lester and Karleigh Stilson with nine apiece. The latter also pulled down a team-high six rebounds in the loss. Makaila Peacock added another eight points while Alex Mortensen scored seven.

The Spartans (9-8, 0-4) will be Richfield (16-3, 3-1) bound on Thursday for their next contest.